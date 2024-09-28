Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor Announces Lifestyle Brand ARKS On His 42nd Birthday: "Son, Brother, Husband, Father And Now Founder"

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Saturday, has ventured into the space of fashion and lifestyle. The actor has launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, taking the plunge on his special day.

Ranbir Kapoor Announces Lifestyle Brand ARKS On His 42nd Birthday: "Son, Brother, Husband, Father And Now Founder"
Ranbir Kapoor pictured at an event. (courtesy: IANS)
Mumbai:

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Saturday, has ventured into the space of fashion and lifestyle. The actor has launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, taking the plunge on his special day. Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar took to the stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of Ranbir, as he told his followers on Ranbir's behalf about the actor's new beginnings.

He wrote on the picture, “You've seen the movie star magic and the actor excellence ... now enter the world of Ranbir's lifestyle aesthetics... stay tuned and watch this place for more @arks”.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also wished her son a very happy birthday and mentioned about his lifestyle brand.

She wrote, “Happy birthday, my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for. Son, brother, husband, father and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can't wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings and pyaar."

Ranbir established himself as a superstar after the earth-shattering commercial success of his last release ‘Animal' which minted Rs. 915 crores worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Prior to ‘Animal', Ranbir delivered ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in which he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film minted Rs. 223 crores worldwide.

The actor will be next seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali productions also sent its best wishes to Ranbir on his birthday, as they shared a clip from his debut movie ‘Saawariya' which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva on the sets of which they fell in love and began dating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Ranbir Kapoor, Arks
