Ranbir Kapoor And Varun Dhawan In Ram Lakhan Remake? They Have Subhash Ghai's Vote

Subhash Ghai, who has directed several hit films including Khalnayak, Taal and Pardes, attended the re-premiere of his hit film Ram Lakhan in Mumbai over the weekend, where he said that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan can make for new age Ram and Lakhan in the remake of the 1989 film. He told news agency PTI: "There are many brilliant actors today. Ranbir and Varun are great." The 73-year-old director also told PTI that even with newcomers in the lead roles, the film will fare well at the box office. "When I had started Ram Lakhan, both these actors (Anil Kapor and Jackie Shroff) were coming from five flops each. People had written them off. But I took them because in this film, characters are stronger than the stars," he said.
Highlights
- "Ranbir and Varun are great," says Subhash Ghai
- Subhash Ghai dodged queries about the delay in Ram Lakhan remake
- Karan Johar will produce the remake while Rohit Shetty will direct it
In 2014, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar had announced that they will collaborate to make the remake of Ram Lakhan. However, there has been no progress on the project. "They're taking their time. I know whenever they'll make the film, they'll make it well," Subhash Ghai told PTI. As of now, no one has been cast in the lead roles but names of Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan; Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh (also backed by Anil Kapoor) have cropped up in the past for the new age Ram and Lakhan.
Here's the big announcement! Rohit Shetty & Karan Johar, in association with Mukta Arts, present RAM LAKHAN in 2016. pic.twitter.com/cGR5YdWkFL— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 22, 2014
In Ram Lakhan, Jackie Shroff played the role of a righteous cop Ram while Anil Kapoor played Lakhan, Ram's wayward brother, who falls into the enemy's trap. It was one of the most successful films directed by Subhah Ghai and it resonates with today's generation courtesy of Anil Kapoor's iconic song My Name Is Lakhan.
CommentsRam Lakhan also starred Madhuri Dixit (opposite Anil Kapoor) and Dimple Kapadia (opposite Jackie Shroff). The film also starred Rakhee, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.
(With inputs from PTI)