A Ram Lakhan Throwback Pic (Thank You, Jackie Shroff) For Your Dhina Dhin Dha Weekend Jackie Shroff (Ram) played Anil Kapoor's (Lakhan) elder brother in Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Ram Lakhan. New Delhi: Highlights Jackie Shroff shared a picture from the sets of Ram Lakhan The film was directed by Subhash Ghai and it released in 1989 Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty had announced they'll remake Ram Lakhan Ram Lakhan throwback, which Jackie Shroff shared on Instagram, will compel you to include the film's popular track Dhina Dhin Da (My Name Is Lakhan). Jackie Shroff instagrammed a throwback picture from the sets of the Subhash Ghai-directed film, which appears to be taken during the song's shoot. Jackie Shroff (Ram) played Anil Kapoor's (Lakhan) elder brother in the film. Ram, a principled police officer, gets his wayward younger brother Lakhan on track with many twists and turns.



Bring back the Nineties nostalgia with this picture shared by Jackie Shroff.

Bhidu A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT



Speaking of Ram Lakhan, we wonder when Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Dharma productions and Mukta Arts come together to remake an iconic blockbuster!!!! pic.twitter.com/HBGCGJhPAR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2014



As of now, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have joined hands to make Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh).

SANGRAM BHALERAO aka #Simmba !!!! #RohitShetty@karanjohar@RelianceEnt@DharmaMovies@RSPicturezpic.twitter.com/nNFrys9P4G — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 7, 2017



Of the original Ram Lakhan - Jackie Shroff was last seen in 2017's Sarkar 3 and his upcoming films are Saaho (starring Prabhas) and J P Dutta's Paltan. He will also be seen in the Gujarati remake of National Award-winning film Ventilator. Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. He is currently filming Race 3 with Salman Khan and his other work-in-progress projects are Fanne Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal.



Planning a party over the weekend? Well, athrowback, which Jackie Shroff shared on Instagram, will compel you to include the film's popular track). Jackie Shroff instagrammed a throwback picture from the sets of the Subhash Ghai-directed film, which appears to be taken during the song's shoot. Jackie Shroff (Ram) played Anil Kapoor's (Lakhan) elder brother in the film. Ram, a principled police officer, gets his wayward younger brother Lakhan on track with many twists and turns.Bring back the Nineties nostalgia with this picture shared by Jackie Shroff.Speaking of, we wonder when Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will bring back the film on the big screen again . Karan Johar in 2014 had announced that he will collaborate with Rohit Shetty and Mukta Arts (owned by Subhash Ghai) to revamp the 1989 film, which also featured Rakhee, Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit. As of now, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have joined hands to makestarring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh).Of the original- Jackie Shroff was last seen in 2017'sand his upcoming films are(starring Prabhas) and J P Dutta's. He will also be seen in the Gujarati remake of National Award-winning film. Anil Kapoor was last seen in. He is currently filmingwith Salman Khan and his other work-in-progress projects areand