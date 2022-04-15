Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Unseen Photo Of The Newlyweds From The After-Party

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Unseen photo from the after-party (Courtesy: aadarjain)

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain shared an unseen photo from the Sanju's actor wedding. Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt on April 14. The photo is from the after-party and Alia Bhatt is wearing a red outfit with a statement maang tikka. Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain wore white outfits. Across the photo, Aadar Jain wrote, "Bhai Ki shaadi". All three are smiling for the camera and captured a picture-perfect moment. Aadar Jain was also present at Ranbir and Alia's mehendi and sangeet. Aadar Jain is Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain's younger son.

Not just this, Aadar Jain welcomed Alia Bhatt into the Kapoor family in the sweetest way possible. Sharing a photo from Ranbir and Alia's wedding, Aadar Jain wrote, "Welcome to the family bhabhs!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Aadar Jain also shared a photo of the "groom's squad." The photo has Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and his wife Anissa Malhotra.

After the wedding, Alia Bhatt shared photos and captioned them as "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September.