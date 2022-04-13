Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda Arrive At The Venue For Mehendi

Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda photographed at the wedding venue.

It's almost time for the celeb wedding of the year - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to marry tomorrow and the pre-wedding festivities will begin today, starting with a mehendi ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain (Rishi Kapoor's sister), cousin Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda) were among the early guests today. Other guests were also pictured being driven to Mumbai apartment complex Vastu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi this afternoon. Sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that tomorrow, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married. The wedding will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm.

See the pictures here:

Rima Jain photographed arriving at the venue.

Rima Jain arriving at the venue.

Nitasha Nanda arriving at the venue.

Meanwhile, here's a video of the guests being driven to the venue:

Last month, when Rima Jain was asked about Alia-Ranbir's April wedding, she told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know." She added, "Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love during the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. They began dating in the year 2018 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai. Both the actors have been frequently spotted together and with each other's families as well.