Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: 'Heart Filled With Happiness,' Write Their Bodyguards

Ranbir, Alia Wedding: The couple with Yusuf Ibrahim (Courtesy: yusu_911)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding left their teams as emotional as the newlyweds and their families. Alia and Ranbir married on Thursday in a private wedding ceremony at home in the presence of close family and friends. Among the deluge of messages shared for the couple on social media were two notes from Alia and Ranbir's security personnel. Sunil Talekar, who is the bride's bodyguard, shared a picture of himself with the couple, writing: "From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today."

See his post here:

Yusuf Ibrahim, who is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's security in-charge, also posted a photo of himself with the newlyweds. He wrote, "Mubrook Mr and Mrs Kapoor."

See his post here:

Both men were integral to wedding preps and the security measures that were taken. On Wednesday morning, the day of the mehendi, barricades were placed in front of the wedding venue and phones were tagged with stickers.

Yusuf Ibrahim handed out sweets to the media teams after the wedding ceremony. He also briefed them about Alia and Ranbir's first appearance; "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," he said, reported news agency PTI.

Yusuf Ibrahim distributed sweets to the media

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after being cast together in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. They married in a ceremony at home, Vastu apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hills, on Thursday after which they greeted the media outside and posed for pictures.

Brahmastra, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, releases this September.