Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Brahmastra Producer Karan Johar Is At The Mehendi

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Karan Johar at Vastu

The pre-wedding functions of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have started. Today, the mehendi function is taking place at Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor's house. Karan Johar attended the mehendi function in a bright yellow kurta. Karan was clicked while entering the mehendi venue and greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married on April 14 at 3 pm at Vastu. Just like mehendi, the wedding will also be attended by close friends and family members. The couple is getting married amid tight security and police protection.

Brahmastra is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has been produced by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and calls him her mentor. She has been a part of many Karan Johar's films like Kapoor & Sons, Kalank, and Dear Zindagi.

Karan Johar has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor. Karan directed Ranbir in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and they were seen together in Bombay Velvet. They are often seen partying together and are good friends.

Karan Johar for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi

On Wednesday, Karan Johar shared a song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Brahmastra and wished them new beginnings. He captioned the song as "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other's and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more," followed by an array of red heart emojis.

After Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is being produced and directed by Karan Johar.