Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: 7 Romantic Dialogues That Made Us Fall In Love With Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (Courtesy: Clipy ViNes)

“Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi…Ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?” We don't think it will be fair if we ask you to guess the actor here. We all know it was Bunny aka Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. With each passing movie, Ranbir has blessed us with some memorable lines. His dialogues hold a special place in our hearts. So much so that we, in our daily life, use his lines to express our state of mind. Relatable, did we hear? Are you wondering why are we talking about Ranbir Kapoor's romantic lines? Honestly, we don't know. But it just felt right at this moment. On a day when Ranbir is gearing up to start a new chapter in his life with Alia Bhatt, we couldn't help but recall his romantic dialogues.

So, without much ado, let's dive deep into the memory bank and revisit Ranbir Kapoor's romantic lines:

1. We couldn't help but start with this one from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir Kapoor's Ayan just struck a chord.

“Aasan hain kya? Aisi mohabbat karna jiske badle mohabbat na mile?”

2.This film, Bachna Ae Haseeno, taught us the meaning of true love and its depth. And, as Ranbir Kapoor says, “Love, pyar, ishq, mohabbat… jab hota hai, jisko hota hai… Duniya badal deta hai”.

3. Another one from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is waiting for your attention. With this, once again, we learned that the first step of any relationship is friendship.

“Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai”.

4. We all loved Naina and Bunny's on-screen chemistry and banters in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Be it Deepika Padukone's infectious smile or Ranbir Kapoor's uber-cool avatar, everything about this film is special.

“Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai? Mere paas dil hota na, teri smile pe pakka aa jaata”.

5.Anjaana Anjaani

It is hard to say no to this film. Two strangers run into each other and make a pact to kill themselves on New Year's Day. It is not every day you come across such a storyline. And, then this dialogue, “Marne ke liye tumhe kitne bhi reasons mil jaye…Jeena ke liye bus ke hi wajah kaafi hoti hai.”

6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has given us a lot to cherish. From Channa Mereya to the Break-Up song to the intense romance, the film kept us glued to the screens. Another dialogue from the film that stays rent-free in our hearts is the one - “Mauka hai, dastoor hai ... zakhaas raja, zakhaas rani aur raazi ... kyun na laga de Bollywood ki baazi”.

7.“Mere seene mein dil nahi dost ... jigar hai jigar ... aur woh kabhi tootta nahi”. Do we need to say more? Yes, this one is from the film Besharam.

Now, tell us which one is your favourite?