Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Team Brahmastra Meet President Kovind In Bulgaria. See Pics

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, currently on his three-nation visit to Europe, was hosted by Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sofia (Bulgaria), where they are filming Brahmastra. Pictures from Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Brahmastra sets were shared by the President's official Twitter account. He was accompanied by wife Savita Kovind and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev. "President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries," read the caption. Ranbir, Alia, director Ayan Mukerji and team Brahmastra also posed for a picture with the dignitaries.

#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries pic.twitter.com/8ApZq1gEJA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2018

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is a trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The first part is expected to hit the screens in August 2019. Major portions of Brahmastra are being shot in Bulgaria. Two schedules of the film are complete now.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra also features in headlines on and off due to Ranbir and Alia's rumoured romance. However, the duo haven't acknowledged a romance as of yet. Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together.

Ranbir Kapoor's last release film was the extremely successful Sanju, based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, which was also a blockbuster at the box office. Her next release is Gully Boy, opposite Ranveer Singh.