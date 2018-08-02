Brahmastra: After Selfies, Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Bond Over Movies

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan watching M:I 6 in Bulgaria. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting in Bulgaria They are co-stars in Brahmastra Brahmastra releases next year

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are giving us major friendship goals (again). Seems like Big B (75) and Ranbir's (35) bonding is not merely confined to selfies after all as the Brahmastra co-stars were seen bonding over movies. On Thursday, Mr Bachchan shared a picture on his Instagram, in which the duo can be seen watching a movie. Going by Mr Bachchan's caption, seems like the actors were watching Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Mr Bachchan wrote: "At the movies ... Ranbir and I for impossible Mr Tom Cruise." The picture received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours and several comments such as "legends watching another legend" and "you two are giving us goals" were seen on the post.

Big B also shared another picture, in which he can be seen having a conversation with Brahmastra producer Karan Johar. Mr Bachchan wrote: "#hypebeasts... learnt this from the daughter and granddaughter... Karan and I , Sofia and Brahmastra."

This is the post we are talking about:

Advertisement

A few days back, Big B and Ranbir were seen spending time together on the streets of New York City. Mr Bachchan shared pictures from their New York diaries and wrote: "Out on a walk on the streets of New York City with The Ranbir Kapoor. Selfies and all."

T 2874 - Out on a walk on the streets of NYC with THE Ranbir Kapoor .. selfies and all .. pic.twitter.com/BeJ27I9mZ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2018

Brahmastra is the first film in which the duo will be seen sharing screen space. The film also features Alia Bhatt, TV actress Mouni Roy and veteran actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy that is scheduled to release in 2019.