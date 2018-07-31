Amitabh Bachchan Treats Team Brahmastra To Samosa-Vada Pav Feast In Bulgaria

Amitabh Bachchan said that "feeding" the entire team of Brahmastra was "quite an accomplishment" for him

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 31, 2018 15:45 IST
Amitabh Bachchan along with Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria
  2. Brahmastra also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna
  3. Brahmastra is scheduled to release next year

Team Brahmastra, which is currently shooting in Bulgaria, may not be missing home (or shall we say homemade delicacies) after all. The team got the opportunity to savour some desi snacks like samosas and vada pav, courtesy Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, Mr Bachchan treated the entire unit of the film to vada pav and samosas and called it an "accomplishment." Mr Bachchan tweeted, "Feeding the entire unit of Brahmastrain the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with vada pav and samosas, was quite an accomplishment, by me." We must say, that was a really sweet gesture by Mr Bachchan.

 

 

We often get a glimpse of Big B's Bulgaria diaries through his social media posts and also through his blog entries. Remember the pictures from New York, along with his co-star Ranbir Kapoor?

 

 

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a photo of himself on Twitter and wrote: "Out in the sun after decades! Does not happen in the sunniest of places. But happens here... Bulgaria."

 

 

Last month, Big B shared a glimpse from the preparatory session of Brahmastraon his Instagram account.

 

 

Prep for BRAHMASTRA ... on tomorrow .. jitters

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, television actress Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film's first part is expected to release in 2019. The film has been produced by Karan Johar.

 

Apart from Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, along with Taapsee Pannu. He also has Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pipeline.

