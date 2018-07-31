Amitabh Bachchan Treats Team Brahmastra To Samosa-Vada Pav Feast In Bulgaria

Amitabh Bachchan along with Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Team Brahmastra, which is currently shooting in Bulgaria, may not be missing home (or shall we say homemade delicacies) after all. The team got the opportunity to savour some desi snacks like samosas and vada pav, courtesy Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, Mr Bachchan treated the entire unit of the film to vada pav and samosas and called it an "accomplishment." Mr Bachchan tweeted, "Feeding the entire unit of Brahmastrain the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with vada pav and samosas, was quite an accomplishment, by me." We must say, that was a really sweet gesture by Mr Bachchan.

T 2883 - Feeding the entire unit of 'Brahmastra' in the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with 'vada pau' and 'samosa', was quite an accomplishment, by moi .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 31, 2018

We often get a glimpse of Big B's Bulgaria diaries through his social media posts and also through his blog entries. Remember the pictures from New York, along with his co-star Ranbir Kapoor?

T 2874 - Out on a walk on the streets of NYC with THE Ranbir Kapoor .. selfies and all .. pic.twitter.com/BeJ27I9mZ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2018

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a photo of himself on Twitter and wrote: "Out in the sun after decades! Does not happen in the sunniest of places. But happens here... Bulgaria."

T 2873 - Out in the sun after decades ! Does not happen in the sunniest of places .. but happens here ..Bulgaria .. pic.twitter.com/75GN2MAvss — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2018

Last month, Big B shared a glimpse from the preparatory session of Brahmastraon his Instagram account.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, television actress Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film's first part is expected to release in 2019. The film has been produced by Karan Johar.

Apart from Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, along with Taapsee Pannu. He also has Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pipeline.