'Ranbir Is Such A Hands-On Father At Home,' Says Wife Alia Bhatt

Alia shared this image of Ranbir. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who features on the cover of Vogue, in a recent interview with the magazine, opened up about parental duties, motherhood and more. Alia Bhatt said during the interview, "The Ranbir I know has always been very sensitive, loyal and supportive. But he has become even more sensitive since Raha was born. He absolutely dotes on her." She added, "It's adorable to watch the two of them together because he's had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it's like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second. And he's got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha-he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He's travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir's constantly nervous that she'll forget him."

On their first anniversary this year, Alia Bhatt shared a carousel post. She simply captioned the post: "Happy day." The first picture is from their haldi ceremony. The second shot is from when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Masai Mara and the third one is a greyscale picture of the couple. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Brahmastra, their first film together.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." They named her Raha."