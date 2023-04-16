Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunday Afternoon With Daughter Raha By Reading Stories. See Post

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's Sunday is all about spending quality time with her daughter Raha. Yes, a while ago, the 30-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram stories in which we can see some storybooks lying on a table. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Sunday Read." The image hints at Alia reading these books to baby Raha as they all are children's books. A few days ago, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Check out Alia's Sunday post below:

On 14th April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On this occasion, The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared three throwback pictures and captioned it as "happy day." The first picture is from their haldi ceremony. The second shot is from when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Masai Mara and the third one is a monochrome picture of the couple.

Take a look below:

Later that day, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the construction site of the Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai. They happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the site. Alia was all smiles as she appeared to kiss Ranbir.

The couple got married last year at their house Vastu, in front of their family and close friends. A few months later, in November, they welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has two releases this year - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and The Heart Of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut.