Alia Bhatt's Production House Buys Mumbai Property For Over Rs 37 Crore: Report

Image was Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt.(courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has seen a meteoric rise in stardom over the past few years. In addition to cementing her place as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, the actress also ventured into production with the 2022 film Darlings under her banner Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. Now, as per reports, the production house has acquired an expensive apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West area for Rs 37.80 crore. As per Moneycontrol which cited documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the apartment, spanning 2,497 sq ft, is located in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West).

The said property was purchased from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore, and the sale was registered on April 10, 2023.

That's not all. On the same day, Alia Bhatt gifted two flats in Mumbai's Gigi Apartments, with a total market value of Rs 7.68 crore, to her sister Shaheen Bhatt. As per a report by Zapkey.com, the prize certificate showcased the two flats' total area, which was 2,086.75 sq ft, with the first flat covering an area of 1,197 sq ft, and the second one spanning over 889.75 sq ft. The sale document was registered on April 10, 2023, with a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh being paid for the transaction. Additionally, documents showed that the flat comes with one car parking.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. In 2022, she was also seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings.

On the personal front too, 2022 was a great year for the actress. She married her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony and the couple also welcomed their first child together, Raha Kapoor.

Her upcoming roster of films includes the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and Jee Le Zara.