Rana Daggubati Visits Mother-In-Law Bunty Bajaj With Wife Miheeka

Rana Daggubati visited his mother-in-law Bunty Bajaj on her birthday on Thursday, a picture from which she shared on her unverified Instagram handle. The picture features Rana along with his wife and interior decorator Miheeka Bajaj, along with her parents. Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewelry brand called Krsala jewels. An excited Bunty Bajaj shared a picture from the get-together and she wrote: "Thank you my family for making my birthday so special."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August last year, in the presence of a few family members. Other than members of the Daggubati family, Rana's best friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and actor Allu Arjun, were also among the 30 guests who received invites. The couple announced their surprise engagement in May last year.

Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4 and The Ghazi Attack, to name a few.