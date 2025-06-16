Ram Kapoor Buys Lamborghini Urus SE SUV Priced Over Rs 4.57 Crore. Internet Reacts

Ram Kapoor, who grabbed eyeballs with his drastic weight loss, has added a new luxe beast to his collection of cars. Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor have purchased a Lamborghini Urus SE SUV, which reportedly costs more than Rs 4.57 crore. It was launched in India last year and is labelled as the best-selling vehicle in the brand's current lineup.

What's Happening

Ram Kapoor has bought Lamborghini Urus SE SUV, which costs more than Rs 4.57 crore.

The Instagram handle of carcrazy.india shared a few pictures of Ram Kapoor posing with his new car. "@iamramkapoor recently got himself a Lamborghini Urus SE!! Finished in Verde Gea with a black leather interior and orange accents, this is quite a good spec. Wishing him many many Happy miles with this new beast," the caption read.

In one of the pictures, Ram Kapoor is seen seated at the driver's chair and looks super happy.

The Internet reacted to the pictures.

A user wrote, "Dude lost weight and got wheels to balance everything."

Another user wrote, "Nice color; congratulations and god bless you..!!"

Another user wrote, "Congratulations."

Ram Kapoor's Collection Of Cars

Ram Kapoor is known for owning luxury vehicles. He already owns an exotic car collection of Porsche 911, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and more.

In A Nutshell

Ram Kapoor has added a luxe Lamborghini Urus SE SUV to his collection. The car is, reportedly, priced over 4.57 crore. Ram Kapoor's car has some premium-quality customizations.