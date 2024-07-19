IFFM 2024: Ram Charan To Be Awarded Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Superstar Ram Charan will be the Guest of Honour at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and will be feted with the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his contributions to Indian cinema. The ten-day festival, which will begin on August 25, will also host a retrospective of his iconic films, celebrating his remarkable journey in the film industry. Ram Charan, who is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, expressed his gratitude, saying: "I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform."

The 39-year-old star considers it an honour to represent Indian films globally.

"It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. The success of 'RRR' and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne," he added.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, said Ram Charan's presence at the 15th edition of IFFM will add an extra layer of excitement and prestige.

"His work in RRR has not only set new benchmarks but also solidified his place as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema today. We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival," Lange added.

The festival will celebrate its 15th year with films from across India and the Indian subcontinent.

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set to appear in the political thriller Game Changer with Kiara Advani, RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor, and RC17 directed by Sukumar, who helmed the blockbuster Pushpa franchise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)