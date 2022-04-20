Ram Charan Spent 'Inspiring Afternoon' Listening To Border Security Force Soldiers' Stories

Ram Charan with BSF soldiers (Courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan, who is shooting in Amritsar for his next film, recently met the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and listened to their stories. The RRR actor shared a photo with the soldiers and wrote, "Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar." The photo has close to eight lakh likes and fans are impressed by Ram Charan's sweet gesture. One wrote, "Heart melting post." Another one commented, "Jai charan jai jai charan." Fans have also filed the comment section with red heart and love-struck emojis.

Check out the photo below:

Ram Charan was last seen in S S Rajamouli's RRR. After the massive success of the film, as a gratitude, he organised a langar seva at Golden Temple, Amritsar. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela represented him and shared a video from the seva. She captioned the video as "As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc & I feel blessed with your love & accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan."

The Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of Golden Temple to Upasana.

See the video here:

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal. He is currently shooting for his fifteenth film, which is being directed by S Shankar and has Kiara Advani as the female lead.