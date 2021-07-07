Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Went On A Lunch Date After 'So Long.' See Pic

Upasana Konidela shared this photo. (Image courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Highlights Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni in Hyderabad on June 14, 2012

Upasana shared a photo with Ram Charan on Wednesday

She looks pretty in a floral shirt and green trousers in the photo

South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela enjoyed a nice, romantic lunch date on Wednesday, a glimpse of which Upasana also shared on her social media profile. The actor and his wife took out some time from their busy schedules for a "mid-week break" after a long time. Sharing a photo of herself and Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela wrote: "Mid-week...Lunch break...Lunch date...Haven't done this in sooooo long." She looks pretty in a floral shirt and green trousers while Ram Charan looks dashing in a white shirt while posing for the camera. Check out the couple's photo from their "lunch date" here:

Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni in Hyderabad on June 14, 2012. The actor is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi and he's cousins with south actors such as Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej.

On their wedding anniversary in June, Upasana wished Ram Charan on social media with this adorable picture of themselves and an equally adorable caption that read: "Cheers to us for keeping it real, robust and radiant."

Ram Charan made his debut in acting with the 2007 Telugu film Chirutha. He has worked in several hits like Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and Zanjeer. He has also produced films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150.

The actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The cast of RRR is also headlined by Junior NTR. The SS Raajamouli-directed film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and is slated to arrive in theatres in October this year.