Ram Charan And Upasana Lit Up This Paris Wedding And How

Upasana and Ram Charan with friends. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and wife Upasana flew to Paris for a friend's wedding and the pictures from it are everything nice. Upasana shared her Paris photo album on her Instagram profile and it features her posing with husband and superstar Ram Charan and her friends. One of the photos features Upasana with her girl gang dining together. We can spot the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Upasana, tagging her friend Rosemin, wrote, "Congratulations dearest Rosemin, you are precious. Soooo sooo happy for you. To more fun times together in Paris." She added the hashtag #friendslikefamily to the post.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who features in the third shot of the carousel post, dropped heart emojis. Designer Abu Jani dropped heart emojis in the comments section. "Thank you for celebrating us in the city of love," Upasana's friend Rosemin commented.

See the pictures of Upasana and Ram Charan from Paris here:

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent"

This is the post we are talking about:

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.