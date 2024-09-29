Rakul Preet Singh Walks Out Mid-Interview Over A Question On Father-In-Law Vashu Bhagnani's Non-Payment Controversy. Watch

On Day 2 of the IIFA Awards, Rakul Preet Singh walked the green carpet. During a media interaction, she sidestepped a question regarding the allegations against her father-in-law and producer Vashu Bhagnani, concerning unpaid dues. When asked about the ongoing media reports, the actress walked away, stating, "Sorry." Take a look at the video here.

ICYDK, In June, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told PTI that Vashu Bhagnani owed over Rs 65 lakh to crew members from three of his films: Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Vashu Bhagnani, on the other hand, has consistently denied these accusations.

Recently, reports surfaced that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar had filed a lawsuit against Vashu Bhagnani over the alleged non-payment of Rs 7 crore. In response, Vashu Bhagnani and his son, Jackky Bhagnani, reportedly filed a police complaint accusing Ali Abbas Zafar of misusing subsidy funds provided by Abu Dhabi authorities for the same film. Following this, several individuals claiming to be crew members publicly defended the director on social media.

Additionally, Vashu Bhagnani recently lodged a police complaint against Netflix India, accusing the OTT giant of cheating him out of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights-a claim Netflix has denied. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has since started an investigation into Bhagnani's complaint.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has started filming De De Pyaar De 2.

(Inputs from PTI)