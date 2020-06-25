Rakul Preet Singh Chose The Yoga Way Of Life When She Was Just 3. Pic From 1993 Tells The Tale

Highlights
- Rakul shared a throwback pic on her Instagram story
- "Yoga since 1993," she captioned her photo
- Rakul Preet Singh often shares yoga pics on Instagram
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, in a throwback kind of a mood, revisited a memory from 1993, sharing an interesting Instagram story about starting yoga at a young age. Rakul, who simply captioned the photo with these words: "Yoga since 1993," let the throwback do the talking. In the photo, Rakul, who must have been all of three-years-old then, can be seen doing yoga, sporting an all-white jumpsuit. The 29-year-old actress added the ROFL emoji to her post. Years later, Rakul is still very much into yoga, sharing glimpses of her fitness journey on Instagram every now and then. Take a look at her yoga photo here, dated 1993:
On International Yoga Day, Rakul Preet Singh wrote that yoga, for her, is not restricted to just physical well-being but is also a lifestyle choice: "True yoga is not about the shape of your body but the shape of your life, it's not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down. You can't always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind, body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times," she wrote in a post.
TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it's not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can't always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life
Earlier in May, the De De Pyaar De actress wrote about adopting yoga in her fitness regime in 2018: "Throwback: when the world wasn't upside down but I was! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing."
Throwback : when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion
We found more photos of Rakul Preet Singh's yoga sessions on her Instagram:
Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven't already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right , think positive , live happily , Stay Safe , Stay home !
Rakul Preet Singh is best known for starring in films such as De De Pyaar De, Marjaavan and Aiyaari. She was last seen in the movie Shimla Mirchi. Some of Rakul's popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2.