Rakul Preet Singh Chose The Yoga Way Of Life When She Was Just 3. Pic From 1993 Tells The Tale

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, in a throwback kind of a mood, revisited a memory from 1993, sharing an interesting Instagram story about starting yoga at a young age. Rakul, who simply captioned the photo with these words: "Yoga since 1993," let the throwback do the talking. In the photo, Rakul, who must have been all of three-years-old then, can be seen doing yoga, sporting an all-white jumpsuit. The 29-year-old actress added the ROFL emoji to her post. Years later, Rakul is still very much into yoga, sharing glimpses of her fitness journey on Instagram every now and then. Take a look at her yoga photo here, dated 1993:

On International Yoga Day, Rakul Preet Singh wrote that yoga, for her, is not restricted to just physical well-being but is also a lifestyle choice: "True yoga is not about the shape of your body but the shape of your life, it's not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down. You can't always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind, body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times," she wrote in a post.

Earlier in May, the De De Pyaar De actress wrote about adopting yoga in her fitness regime in 2018: "Throwback: when the world wasn't upside down but I was! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing."

We found more photos of Rakul Preet Singh's yoga sessions on her Instagram:

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for starring in films such as De De Pyaar De, Marjaavan and Aiyaari. She was last seen in the movie Shimla Mirchi. Some of Rakul's popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2.