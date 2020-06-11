Rakul Preet Is Going On 'Mission Flight' - See Her Airport Look

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet )

There used to be a time when it was almost impossible to scroll down our social media feeds without chancing upon celebrities' pictures at the airport, right? The times have changed and how. The oh-so-popular airport look, which usually comprised trackpants, jumpsuits, tracksuits and oversized tees and screamed practicality, has almost become a thing of the past. The reason we brought this up today is because Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was travelling to Delhi on Thursday morning, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, in what can be best described as a redefined airport look. Keeping into consideration the need of the hour, Rakul Preet wore PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) gear along with gloves and a mask. Sharing a picture of her airport look on her Instagram story, Rakul Preet Singh, wrote: "Mission flight."

In a separate video shared by the actress on her Instagram story, Rakul Preet Singh said, "Feels like I am going to space."

Flashbulbs popped at the Marjaavaan actress constantly as she was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Several fan pages shared pictures of the actress on Instagram.

Earlier, Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan gave us a glimpse of her airport look. She posted a picture of herself outside the Mumbai airport, wearing a face shield and gloves and she wrote: "Mai aa rahi hu Maa."

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.