Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Visit Golden Temple: 'Blessed'

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Please don't disturb newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. They are busy spending some quality time with Rakul's parents in Punjab. How do we know, you ask? Rakul has shared pictures from their trip on Instagram Stories. The actress paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her husband and parents. In the pic, Rakul and Jackky are seen smiling for the lens. Don't miss the beautiful temple in the background. For their day out, Rakul picked a yellow suit. Jackky complemented her with a red kurta paired with white bottoms. Along with the photo, Rakul wrote, "Blessed." She also posted folded hands and a red heart emoji. The couple got married on February 21 in a dreamy beach wedding in Goa.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also posed for a happy family moment with her parents — Rajender Kaur and Kulwinder Singh. Check out their picture below:

Rakul Preet Singh has been sharing glimpses from her fairytale wedding on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared a series of pictures from their haldi ceremony. In her caption, the actress wrote, "Love and laughter."

Before that, Rakul Preet Singh shared images from her Mehendi ceremony. In the pics, she looks stunning in an orange and pink outfit featuring gorgeous mirror work. While Jackky Bhagnani opted for a pink OOTD.

Wait, there's more. Rakul Preet Singh also posted snaps from the cocktail night. By opting for a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, the star rocked the "most magical outfit for a magical night."

How can we miss the wedding day album? Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's million-dollar smiles were truly proof of their happiness.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public with an Instagram post in the year 2021.