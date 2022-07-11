Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Shares BTS Pics From A 'Very Special Film'

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's latest collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai titled Raksha Bandhan, promises to be one fun ride if the trailer in any indication to go by. And it looks like the cast and crew of the film had an equally fun time shooting for the family drama. We say this because Akshay Kumar has shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Raksha Bandhan with one month to go for the shoot of the film. The behind-the-scenes images feature Akshay Kumar with director Aanand L Rai, as well as his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sadia Khateeb among others.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar said, “A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. Raksha Bandhan releasing on August 11 in cinemas.”

With one month to go for the release of the film, Aanand L Rai also shared an image with his lead actor. The candid photo features the director and actor deep in conversation with Aanand holding on to Akshay's hand. In the caption, he said, “There is only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on. 1 month to go, Akshay Kumar. Raksha Bandhan in theatres near you on August 11.”

In October last year, Akshay Kumar shared an equally heartwarming post after wrapping the film. Sharing an image with the director, Akshay Kumar said, “Here's to all I and Aanand L Rai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there's no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj. In addition to Raksha Bandhan, the actor will be seen in Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Selfiee, among other projects.