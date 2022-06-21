Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Bond With His Sisters Is Before All Else

A still from Raksha Bandhan trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan begins with a quote that reads: "Sometimes being a brother is even bigger than better than being a superhero." Akshay Kumar is the definition of a doting brother in the trailer. Akshay Kumar's character is dating Bhumi Pednekar but they can only get married after the wedding of Akshay's three sisters. His character juggles a couple of jobs to get his sisters married and give them the life they deserve. The film also reflects upon the problem of dowry in the society that they live in. The film is a montage of a family (largely the brother), who overcome personal as well as financial challenges to meet their goals.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai. Raksha Bandhan trailer is out, watch now."

Check out the trailer of Raksha Bandhan here:

Ahead of releasing the film's trailer, Akshay Kumar shared these posters from the film and he wrote: "Togetherness is knowing each other's secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Togetherness is life. And what's life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you."

The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai and it also stars Bhumi Pednekar. This is Akshay Kumar's second project with the filmmaker after the 2021 film Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. This is Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's second project after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11 this year and both the projects will have theatrical releases.