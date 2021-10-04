'The Chatter Never Gets Old': Akshay Kumar's Morning Run Was In Chandni Chowk, His Birthplace

Akshay Kumar on the streets of Chandi Chowk Courtesy: akshaykumarr)

Akshay Kumar is a happy man. The actor simply knows how to find joy in small things. For instance, Akshay Kumar has begun the week on a happy note thanks to a morning run. And, this is no ordinary run. The actor was posting straight from the sets of his upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan and was shooting for a scene that required him to run. The actor explained that this was special as he was running through his birthplace, Chandni Chowk, which brought back several happy memories.

Sharing a view of the monitor, on which Akshay Kumar can be seen running, the actor said, “Today's morning run on the sets of Raksha Bandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old.” In the video, the sounds on the street are audible as Akshay Kumar sprints through the lane.

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role with Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at the video here:

Raksha Bandhan is not the only film that Akshay Kumar has been posting about. Recently, the actor also shared a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of Sooryavanshi. In the image, he is seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar announced that the movie will release on Diwali 2021. An excerpt from the caption reads, “Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - Aa Rahi Hai Police [Now, we won't be stopped by anything -- The police is arriving].”

Reacting to the image, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Aaja Akki Raja [Come, king Akshay]. The time has come.”

Akshay Kumar has always remained true to his roots. A few weeks ago, the actor confessed that even the streets of London reminded him of Ratlam. “Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I'd see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan [Missing streets of Ratlam].”

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bell Bottom. His upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Cinderella, and OMG – Oh My God! 2.