London Reminded Akshay Kumar Of A Most Unlikely Place

Akshay Kumar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar finished his quarantine in London today

He shared a picture from his day out on Instagram

He can be seen sitting on a bicycle in the picture

Actor Akshay Kumar, who flew to London a few days back, just finished his "quarantine today and stepped out for some fresh air." How do we know this? Courtesy Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram entry. As he stepped out to get some fresh air in London, Akshay Kumar decided to take his bicycle along with him. He shared a glimpse from his cycling session through a picture on Instagram. The picture features Akshay Kumar admiring the greenery formed by a canopy of trees around him. He can be seen sitting on his bicycle. The greenery in London took the 53-year-old actor down memory lane as he recalled his childhood days spent in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations," Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption of the post. "Anywhere I'd see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan (Missing the lanes of Ratlam)," he added.

Akshay's post received many comments from his fans on Instagram. Among others, actress Tanishaa Mukerji commented on the post and wrote: "#Desiboy always."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's aforementioned post here:

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar is currently waiting for the release of his much-anticipated movie Bell Bottom. The film is all set to release on the big screens on August 19. Bell Bottom will be the first film to release in cinemas after the second COVID-19 wave led to a shuttering of the theatres. The actor has been sharing several promotional posts ahead of the release of Bell Bottom on Instagram. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Besides Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The shooting for the film was wrapped earlier this year. Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is also waiting for release. The actor also wrapped the Mumbai schedule of Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan recently. Bhumi Pednekar co-stars with Akshay in Raksha Bandhan.