'I Don't Want To Hug You': Mahesh Bhupathi's Reaction To Lara Dutta's Bell Bottom Transformation

Lara Dutta in a still from Bell Bottom (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Lara Dutta reveals how Mahesh Bhupathi reacted to her 'Bell Bottom' look

"My husband was shocked," Lara Dutta said in an interview

"He probably felt very unsettled with the look," she added

Netizens weren't the only ones who gapes at Lara Dutta's Bell Bottom transformation - in an interview with Zoom TV, Lara Dutta reveals that her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira had epic reactions to her onscreen persona. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in 1984, in which Lara Dutta portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. For her onscreen persona, the actress underwent massive prosthetics and make-up procedures, the end result of which is pretty impressive - Lara indeed is unrecognizable as herself in the Bell Bottom trailer. "My husband was shocked. He probably felt very unsettled with the look. He was like I don't want to hug you. You don't really look like yourself," Zoom TV quoted Lara Dutta as saying.

Lara Dutta revealed her nine-year-old daughter Saira's reaction was a mix of concern and surprise: "She was intrigued. She saw it come alive in front of her. She came in and she saw whole silicon on my face and said, 'Mum they are going to kill you, you can't breathe.' She was so worried."

Lara Dutta revealed that given the pandemic situation, her looks tests for Bell Bottom took place at her home and hence, Saira witnessed her transformation from the very beginning: "Ya, but having said that, she was also very intrigued and was like, 'Can I touch the nose, the eyebrows? Can I do this, that?'"

On Friday, Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes video of what went into making Lara Dutta's onscreen look a success. "What bringing a character to life looks like... Lara Dutta, you've nailed it and how in Bell Bottom," Akshay wrote in his shout out for his co-star.

Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood movie to have started its shooting schedule at an international location after the nationwide lockdown last year. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will release in cinemas on August 19.