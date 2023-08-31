Raksha Bandhan 2023: Just Abhishek And Shweta Bachchan Setting Sibling Goals (As Always)

Abhishek with Shweta Bachchan. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

It is raining lovely photos and warm messages on social media, thanks to Raksha Bandhan. The festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings has our favourite Bollywood stars sharing some adorable images with their loved ones. For instance, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta , children of legendary stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, have shared beautiful images and notes for each other on the occasion. Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo in which the siblings are dressed in chic formal ensembles. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the big sis. Love you. [heart emoji],” and tagged Shweta Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan responded to the post with heart emojis as did director Zoya Akhtar.

Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan, meanwhile, chose a rather goofy photo for her Raksha Bandhan post. In it, while a smiling Abhishek Bachchan looks dapper in a suit, Shweta Bachchan - dressed in an elegant saree - is making a funny face. In the caption that captures the essence of sibling revelry, she said, “Well go on, I'll be right behind you!#iykyk”



Recently, Shweta Bachchan proved that she is her brother's loudest cheerleader when she shared a post celebrating Abhishek's work in Ghoomerafter its premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). In a carousel on Instagram, Shweta Bachchan shared two photographs featuring the brother-sister duo. While in one photo, Abhishek and Shweta are in a cafe, in the second they are seen sharing a hug. “Good on ya mate - love you (evil eye),” Shweta Bachchan wrote in the caption.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer, a sports drama that released in theatres on August 18. Shweta Bachchan is the author of the best-selling novel Paradise Towers.