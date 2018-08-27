Raksha Bandhan 2018: Taimur, Inaaya, Ibrahim And Sara Ali Khan Had The Best Rakhi Ever

Looks like Taimur had a great Rakhi (courtesy sakpataudi)

Highlights Taimur celebrated Rakhi with Inaaya, Sara Soha shared adorable photos on Instagram Sara also added a few to the album

Taimur Ali Khan was the star of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Saif Ali Khan's residence on Sunday. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan (Saif's children with his first wife Amrita Singh) dropped by for the Rakhi festivities while Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan's plus one at the festivities included her daughter Inaaya. While Soha and Saif were busy with the Rakhi rituals, there was a case of cuteness overload in one corner of the house. Inaaya, who will celebrate her first birthday in September, tied a Rakhi to baby Taimur, making way for multiple adorable photos, which are way too cute to handle. Meanwhile, Sara, also showered Rakhi blessings on Taimur. On Soha's Instagram, we also spotted a rakhi on Ibrahim's wrist, courtesy Inaaya. Awww.

Both Sara and Soha have shared priceless memories from the Rakhi celebrations, which are bound to go up on their memory wall. Do you see how both Inaaya and Taimur are dressed in traditional? Can't deal.

Brothers and sisters #rakshabandhan A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

Yo bro #rakshabandhan A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

The photos Instagrammed by Soha are accompanied by cute little captions. For example, for a photo of Taimur and Inaaya bonding, this is what she wrote: "Hey you got a little something in your eye - oh wait, it's my finger!"

Advertisement

Stronger together! #rakshabandhan A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

If you think that was it, hold on. Taimur also celebrated Rakhi with his maternal cousins - Karisma Kapoor's children Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor. Karisma Instagrammed photos from the festivities, in which Taimur can be seen perched on his maasi's lap while Samiera ties a rakhi. "Precious bonds," she captioned the photo.

Precious bonds #love #family #rakshabandhan A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and was born in September last year while Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Inaaya and Taimur, along with the two set of parents - Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan respectively, are also often photographed catching up for fam-jams at Soha's Mumbai home.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with films like Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath in the pipeline.