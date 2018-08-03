After Inaaya, Its Taimur's Turn To Visit Cousin's Home With Parents Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

Taimur with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dropped by at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's residence on Friday and guess who accompanied them? It was our favourite member of the Khan family. Yes! we are talking about Taimur (who, perhaps was there for another play date). Flashbulbs popped at Kareena, Saif and their one-year-old son as they were entering Kunal Khemu's apartment. Kareena was spotted wearing a statement red t-shirt whereas Saif was seen wearing a navy blue kurta and Taimur looked simply adorable in a navy-blue jumper. We must tell you that Taimur's expressions in the pictures are priceless. See it for yourself.

Taimur with Kareena and Saif in Mumbai

Look at that smile.

On Thursday, Soha Ali Khan was photographed along with her daughter Inaaya, outside Saif's apartment. Inaaya looked cute as a button in a pink-coloured t-shirt and with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Check out the pictures here, you can thank us later:

Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya

It is not just the Taimur and Inaaya, who are spotted giving each other company, their parents are also seen spending time together. Saif and Kareena recently went on a double date with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Taimur is frequently spotted on the trends list on several occasions. Remember his play date with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi? We got a glimpse of the trio's fun-filled play date through a video posted by Karan Johar on his Instagram account. Needless to say, the video went insanely viral on the Internet.

This is the video we are talking about:

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016. He attends playschool in Mumbai.