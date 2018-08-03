Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Drop By Saif Ali Khan's Home. See Pics

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya

Highlights Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are often spotted visiting Saif and his family Inaaya was dressed in a pink coloured top Baby Inaaya will celebrate her first birthday next month

Soha Ali Khan and her baby daughter Inaaya dropped by Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Little Inaaya was photographed entering Saif's apartment with her mother. Inaaya, who is often spotted on play dates and outings with her cousin Taimur, must have had a wonderful time at her uncle's place (we are guessing). The little munchkin was dressed in a pink coloured top and needless to say, Inaaya looked cute as a button. Just a day earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor went on a double date with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, minus their children Taimur and Inaaya. The couples were exiting a suburban Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night when they were photographed by the paparazzi.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are often spotted visiting Saif Ali Khan and his family. Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan got together with their toddlers and the result was a million dollar picture of the kids. Soha shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya seated in a toy car and their expressions in the photo are just priceless.

After the success of Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, the actress took off to London with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. While Kareena was chilling with her family, Soha was photographed with her daughter at Saif's residence. Inaaya was playing on the swing under her mother's close supervision. Take a look at the photos:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed baby Inaaya in September last year. In an interview to IANS, the actress talked about her decision to devote her attention to her daughter and why she let her work take a back seat for sometime. "To do a feature film is a big-time commitment and I made that personal decision to give Inaaya a year of my life with as much attention as possible. I thought when she is old enough, I will take on more work. The thing is, she is 8-and-a-half-months now and is ready, but I am not," IANS quoted Soha Ali Khan as saying.

Soha Ali Khan launched her first book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous in February. The actress was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.