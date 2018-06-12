Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya Chill At Kareena Kapoor's Home When Saif Ali Khan And Family Are Away On Holiday

Soha Ali Khan and her baby daughter Inaaya dropped by Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Baby Inaaya, who is often spotted on play-dates with her cousin Taimur, must have really missed her big brother, as he is away on holiday with his parents. After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were spotted chilling in London with Taimur. Soha, who also regularly catches up with Saif and Kareena, was spotted making most of her free time, chilling with Inaaya at Saif's Mumbai residence. The paparazzi waiting outside, snapped baby Inaaya being adorable on the swing while mom Soha kept a close watch on her and played along with her.
Here are photos of baby Inaaya and Soha Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, the Internet spotted Kareena and Saif enjoying a cafe date in London and here's how they took out Taimur for a walk on the streets.
Soha, who welcomed Inaaya in September last year, is almost always spotted with her baby daughter. The actress recently told IANS that she has decided to devote all her attention and time to Inaaya for a year at least, before considering upcoming projects: "To do a feature film is a big-time commitment and I made that personal decision to give Inaaya a year of my life with as much attention as possible. I thought when she is old enough, I will take on more work. The thing is, she is 8-and-a-half-months now and is ready, but I am not."
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Inaaya's half-birthday in March this year.
Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and was born in September last year while Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Inaaya and Taimur, along with the two set of parents - Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan respectively, are also often photographed catching up for fam-jams at Soha's Mumbai home.