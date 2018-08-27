Raksha Bandhan 2018: Aamir Khan's Rakhi Was Simple, Just Like His Post

Inside Aamir's Rakhi celebrations (courtesy aamir_khan)

Highlights Aamir celebrated Rakhi with his sisters on Sunday He shared photos on social media "Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted

Just like everyone else, Aamir Khan too celebrated Rakhi with his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan on Sunday and looks like he had a fabulous time indeed. Fans on Aamir's Twitter spotted photos from the Raksha Bandhan festivities on Sunday night, in which Aamir can be seen posing with his sisters. Aamir's Rakhi celebrations appear to have been a simple affair. He tweeted an album comprising three photos - the first one is with his two sisters while the remaining two are one each with Nikhat and Farhat respectively, in which Aamir can be seen tying Rakhis on their wrists. The caption was kept short and simple as he wished his fans and followers on Rakhi: "Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Love, A."

Inside Aamir Khan's Rakhi celebrations:

Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Love

a. pic.twitter.com/bfsCDZ2S1y — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 26, 2018

Aamir Khan also recently celebrated Eid with a major fam-jam at his place. The 53-year-old superstar Instagrammed a photo from the Eid festivities, in which spotted were wife Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan, nephew Imran Khan and his wife Avantika and others. Aamir's son Junaid was also part of the festivities and so were Aamir's Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who shared their own set of pictures from the Eid party.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is looking forward to the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he co-stars with Fatima again. Aamir also c-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in the movie. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan releases during Diwali.