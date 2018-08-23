Aamir Khan's Eid Special Fam-Jam Pic Really Needs No Caption

Aamir Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy aamirkhan)

Eid calls for family time and that's exactly how it was at the Aamir Khan household, who had a grand fam-jam on Wednesday. After the festivities were nicely rounded off, Aamir Khan Instagrammed a priceless moment for the fam-jam and we agree with the 53-year-old superstar that the click needs no caption actually. In the photo, Aamir can be spotted posing with wife Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan, nephew Imran Khan and his wife Avantika and others. Well, some of Aamir's guests are missing from him Eid-special photo, which include members from his Dangal family. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played his onscreen daughters in the sports biopic were also there, who Instagrammed their own set of memories.

Going by Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story, Aamir's Eid party included scrumptious looking Biryani on the menu. Aamir, who was clearly busy attending to his guests at the party, resurfaced on Twitter in the afternoon to wish his fans and followers.

Can you spot Aamir's son Junaid in this photo? Joining Aamir, Fatima and Sana were Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and his filmmaker wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Busy man Aamir Khan always ensures that he takes a break from his packed schedule to spend time with his family on special days like on his birthday in March, he took a break from his Thugs Of Hindostan shoot in Jodhpur to celebrate the day with Kiran Rao at his Bandra residence.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is looking forward to the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he co-stars with Fatima again. Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif are also part of the cast. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan releases during Diwali.