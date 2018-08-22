Bakra Eid 2018: Aamir Khan Was Missed In Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra's Dangal Reunion Party Pics

Aamir Khan, who was missing from the party photos, resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday to wish his fans and followers

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 22, 2018 18:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bakra Eid 2018: Aamir Khan Was Missed In Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra's Dangal Reunion Party Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ashwinyiyertiwari)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Fatima and Sanya partied together on Eid
  2. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari was also there
  3. Fatima shared photos from the party on Instagram

Dangal co-stars and real-life best friends Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra celebrated Eid together on Wednesday. Festive fervour was added to Fatima and Sanya's Eid celebrations as the party also included Kiran Rao - wife of Aamir Khan, with whom Fatima and Sanya co-starred in Dangal. Nitesh Tiwari, the director of the blockbuster sports biopic, was also there and so was his wife Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Photos from the Eid celebrations have been shared on their Instagram accounts of the guests and Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain was also spotted. "Eid Mubarak," Instagrammed Fatima while Sanya made us really hungry as she shared a glimpse of what was on the menu on her Instagram story.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was absolutely stunning in a pastel pink saree while Sanya Malhotra, who will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj-directed movie Pataakha opted for pink traditional outfit.

 

 

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

 

 

 

No pretence

A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on

 

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who was missing from the party photos, resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday to wish his fans and followers: "Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

 

 

During Ramzan last year, Fatima Sana Shaikh was brutally trolled on Instagram after she shared photos of herself in a swimsuit from Malta, where she was busy filming her next movie Thugs Of Hindostan. Fatima was slammed for what was seen as disrespectful clothing and it was considered as 'besharmi' simply to be seen in beachwear on the beach.

 

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh co-stars with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release in November. Sanya Malhotra's Pataakha, which is a film about two sisters, releases in September.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

bakra eid 2018bakrid 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonMumbai FireGurudas KamatFitness Tips For WomenBenefits Of Honey

................................ Advertisement ................................