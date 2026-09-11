Rakhi Sawant's Surprise Cameo In Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir's Debut Music Video Leaves Fans Stunned

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir took the internet by surprise as her first-ever song, Pablo, dropped last night. But what made it even more viral was Rakhi Sawant's voice in the outro.

About The Song

Pablo is Hania Aamir's first rap track, written and composed by her. It is a response to the criticism she has faced and the labels she has been given - including being called "fake" for being too pretty and guarded.

As the song progresses, Hania Aamir urges her critics to calm down as she continues to live life on her own terms, reminding them that everyone is only human. She also conveys a message of accountability, warning haters to stay within limits.

The Rakhi Sawant Surprise

Rakhi Sawant appears towards the end of the song with a voice message. She encourages Hania Aamir, telling her that she is beautiful and should not take criticism to heart.

Rakhi Sawant says, "Hania, my jaan, don't get tense. Understand? Don't take any tension. You're a hoor (maiden of heaven), there's divine light on your face. They're jealous of your beauty. Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya (The one who gets scared is as good as dead)."

Fans have gone berserk over this collaboration. Rakhi Sawant has reposted several reactions on her Instagram story and shared a video of herself vibing to Hania Aamir's song while getting ready for an event.

Internet Reactions

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions.

One person wrote, "Hope @rakhi_sawant_official gets paid for this."

Another commented, "The OG Rakhi Sawant."

Other remarks included, "Unexpected collab" and "Lord Rakhi."

About Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is an immensely popular Pakistani actor with work spanning television and films. She made her acting debut with the 2016 film Janaan. Her other well-known projects include Titli, Visaal, Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

She was last seen in the show Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which also gained popularity in India. In 2025, she starred in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. The film was embroiled in controversy as the makers released it only in international territories amid diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

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