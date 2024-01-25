This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Hrithik's Dad Rakesh Roshan Is Viral

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rakesh_roshan9)

Celebrated Bollywood actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is reportedly working on a documentary named The Roshans that will delve into the cinematic legacy of his family. Now, a post shared by the director suggests that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be featuring in the documentary. Without revealing major details of the documentary and the scope of SRK's association with the project, Rakesh Roshan has shared two images with the superstar. Also seen in one of the photos is director Shashi Ranjan. Posting the photos, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Thank you Shahrukh for your love, warmth & contribution to The Roshans.” In the image, both SRK and Rakesh Roshan are dressed in black. The actor and filmmaker have worked together in projects such as Karan Arjun, Koyla and King Uncle.

Check out the images here:

For the unversed, Rakesh Roshan is the brother of music director Rajesh Roshan and father of superstar Hrithik Roshan. The Roshans, as per ANI, “will feature stories about Roshan (Hrithik's grand-father) renowned music director, Rakesh Roshan (his filmography), Rajesh Roshan (his music) and Hrithik's acting career.”

Rakesh Roshan and son Hrithik Roshan have collaborated on several iconic projects including Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and the Krrish franchise, among others. Last year, on the occasion of his father's birthday, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture and wrote, “I know how to be a soldier and a fighter only because of the way I have seen my father live his passions and hardships. Thank you for teaching me something only a few lucky ones get to learn from their fathers. It's the best thing I got from you. Happy birthday papa. From a son and a soldier for life!”

Last year, in an interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan shared that his father was advised against casting Hrithik in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, which went on to be a humongous success. He said, “My first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai... so I won't name who it was now, but someone told my dad that you should not make this film because of whatever reasons. The person said this should not be the first film. I also at a certain point kind of agreed a little bit. This is pre-shooting, pre-everything, we just had the script. And that meeting ended and my dad after the meeting got even more convinced that this is the kind of film that speaks to him, and that he was going to make this film…So he is very solid inside. He just knows, when he knows. When he speaks to his colleagues or my friends for feedback, that is all he is doing – just getting feedback. He wants to just hear what you are saying. It will either... if it is good, it will empower him, if it is bad, it will empower him. He will learn something. It is a great quality to have... It is just a matter of how secure you are as a person and as a filmmaker.”

As an actor, Rakesh Roshan has appeared in films such as Khel Khel Mein, Trimurti, Khoobsurat, and Jhoota Kahin Ka, among several others. Meanwhile, SRK was last seen in Dunki.