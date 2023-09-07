Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Dad Rakesh Roshan Is Everything: 'I Know How To Be A Soldier...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Khoobsurat star Rakesh Roshan, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Wednesday, received the sweetest birthday wish from his son Hrithik Roshan on Thursday. Sharing a selfie with his dad, Hrithik, who is gearing up for his film Fighter, wrote, "I know how to be a soldier and a fighter only because of the way I have seen my father live his passions and hardships. Thank you for teaching me something only a few lucky ones get to learn from their fathers. It's the best thing I got from you. Happy birthday papa. From a son and a soldier for life!"

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan wished ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan on his 74th birthday on Wednesday. Sussanne shared a picture with Rakesh Roshan and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan from what seems to appear a birthday party on her Instagram feed. Sussanne wrote in the caption, "Happy happiest birthday dear papa... god bless you with a wonderful year ahead."

Rakesh Roshan also shared an inside video from his birthday celebrations. He shared a video in which his close friends Jeetendra, Prem Chopra can be seen. Rakesh's close friends arranged a cake cutting ceremony for him. In the video, we can see all his friends singing birthday songs for him. "50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude," Rakesh wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher commented, "Happy birthday ji. Love and prayers always." Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "Belated happy birthday guddu uncle."

Rakesh Roshan is known for movies like Paraya Dhan, Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara, Zakhmee, Dil Aur Deewaar, Pyaara Dushman, Khoobsurat, to name a few. Rakesh Roshan has also directed movies like Karan Arjun, Koyla,Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya.