Rakesh Roshan Reveals He Worked Out With Son Hrithik In Gym Before Cancer Surgery

Rakesh Roshan, a throat cancer survivor, shared about his spirited journey and how he dealt with that phase bravely. In a recent conversation with News 18, Rakesh Roshan shared he worked out in the gym with son Hrithik before heading for a surgery.

"We worked out at the gym for an hour, then I got ready and went to the hospital. My surgery took place at one o'clock and at four, I was put in the room. And I was walking at five o'clock. I believe it's all in the mind. It all boils down to how strong you can make your mind so that you can forget your hardships," he added.

For the unversed, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. In an earlier interview (2019) Rakesh Roshan talked about how he apprehended he had contracted cancer before diagnosis.

"I don't know why but I had a gut right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik's place when I got a call that I had tested positive in biopsy. It was Dec 15 (2018), I clearly remember...I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said 'I don't want to do all this.' Tongue is the worst place to have cancer," he said back then.

Rakesh Roshan's daughter Sunaina, who has battled cervical cancer, fatty liver disease and brain tuberculosis, often shares posts about her transformative journey on Instagram. Rakesh Roshan shared he got inspiration from his daughter to fight cancer.

"I took it very lightly even when I got shot. I used to joke with them even then so that they don't feel that life is going towards a darker space. I did the same thing when I got cancer. Hrithik (Roshan) and I were working out on the morning of the day I was going for my surgery," he said.

Rakesh Roshan is an actor-turned-director. He is known for making films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish.