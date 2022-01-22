Rakesh And Pinkie Roshan Wished Daughter Sunaina On 50th Birthday

Highlights Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is celebrating her birthday

Birthdays are special. And, we all love to get pampered with presents and lovely wishes. Well, who doesn't? And, something similar has happened with Sunaina Roshan. Yes, it's her birthday today. She turns 50. One of the first wishes came from her father, director Rakesh Roshan. He mined into the family album and picked this adorable picture to wish Sunaina. The photo is a blur one. But we don't mind.So what about the birthday note, you ask? We have it ready for you. “Niks, here is to 50 years of incredible you. And, an incredible 50 more. Love you and stay blessed always,” Rakesh Roshan wrote. Fans and friends of the Roshans didn't waste any time to extend their warmest greetings on the occasion. Actor Ronit Boseroy wrote, “Happy birthday. Stay blessed.”

Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinkie Roshan left no stone unturned to make the day a special one for their darling daughter Sunaina Roshan. She has shared a series of posts for Sunaina. Pinkie Roshan went for a group picture featuring herself, her husband, Rakesh Roshan, and Sunaina. Along with this, she wrote, “We have seen you as a baby, toddler, kindergarten, mid-school, high school college. Then, as a wife, a mother who turns 50 today. Your journey has been very challenging. And, now, from today be in allowance to receive happiness love peace joy from the universe. Happy golden birthday, my love.” The proud mummy also added a bunch of emojis in the comment space. Ayesha Shroff was the first one to drop a happy birthday message for Sunaina.

Hey, hold back your tears. There is more. Pinkie Roshan's next note talks about the challenges Sunaina Roshan had to go through during her cancer treatment. “22-1-1972 - A baby girl was born to us. She turns 50 today. What a journey. Full of challenges, heartbreaks and endless visits to the hospital. That's all behind you, my mun Sunaina Roshan. Now, our wish and prayer to God are that your path is lit with peace, joy and happiness in abundance.”

Pinkie Roshan signed off with a sweet note, “love you for showing me what strength is all about.”

Now, we can't wait to see what Hrithik Roshan has in store for his sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday.