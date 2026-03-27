Rajshri Deshpande On Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "I Still Remember Breaking Down All Alone In The Hospital"

Sacred Games fame Rajshri Deshpande recently revealed that she is battling early-stage breast cancer. Opening up about her diagnosis, the actress shared that the moment brought an overwhelming wave of emotions. She "broke down" at the hospital, and the experience took a toll on her, both physically and mentally.

About Rajshri Deshpande's Post

Rajshri shared a string of pictures from the hospital on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report centre in the hospital. No, I couldn't stay strong. I had no strength. Till today, when people ask me how it happened to you… You're so fit, blah blah … honestly I don't have an answer."

She recalled that the pain wasn't just physical but also emotional. There were moments when she broke down, but her friends supported her every step. "There were many days when I rose up and made sure I didn't give up. There are days I don't want to have all the strength in the world. I just want to be still, like in Mary Oliver's poem, like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillaea and stare at the sunrise with me," Rajshri added.

For her, getting up with a happy smile was an achievement. "I achieved a smile and a hug for myself and thinking about all the people who are with me in this journey, called, messaged and gave me so much love. Tomorrow, I know there will be battles to prepare for, but let today be a day of love. Please," she concluded.

Responding to the post, Konkona Sensharma wrote, "Sending you so much love." Kubbra Sait added, "Stress nahi lene ka!!! Sirf dene ka BRUVVVVV." Abhay Deol penned, "Sending you love." Mithila Palkar dropped a comment saying,"Hugs and hugs."

Rajshri Deshpande was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. The actress underwent surgery and is in recovery at the moment.

On the work front, Rajshri was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The film also featured Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan in key roles.

Also Read: Rajshri Deshpande On Normalising The 'C-Word' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "It's Such A Taboo"