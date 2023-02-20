Rajkummar Rao's Birthday Post For Wife Patralekhaa Has The Sweetest Message

Rajkummar Rao shared this family picture. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

It's Patralekhaa's birthday today (February 20), and on her special day, she received an equally special birthday wish from her husband Rajkummar Rao. The actor has shared several adorable photos featuring him with the birthday girl. Along with images, he wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday my love. @patralekhaa This is going to be one of the best years of your life. I love you." Soon after he shared the birthday post, Patralekhaa was quick to drop a comment. She replied, "I love you," followed by a heart emoticon.

Their industry friends also wished the birthday girl Patralekhaa. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday patraaa." Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday Patra with heart emoticons. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Happy happy Patra."

Take a look at Rajkummar's birthday post:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021, after dating for around 11 years in an intimate ceremony. Last year, they celebrated their first anniversary and dropped an adorable post that read, "Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love."

Take a look below:

On Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao dropped an adorable post with then and now pictures. He wrote, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It's your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har baar baas tum hi milna (I want you only always)."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Bheed and Mr And Mrs Mahi.