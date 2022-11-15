Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Are Celebrating Their First Anniversary Like This

Rajkummar Rao shared this image. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today. The couple, who married in 2021, on Tuesday, in an identical post, shared an adorable video. The video combined many cute pictures of the couple over the year, which included their wedding, Diwali and other holidays. Sharing the video on their respective Instagram handles, the couple wrote, "Celebrating one year of Love, honour and togetherness. Happy Anniversary my love." The couple's post soon caught the attention of Shruti Haasan, Sikandar Kher, Tahira Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao's Monica, O My Darling' s director Vasan Bala among others.

Shruti Haasan, Tahira Kashyap, Vasan Bala and Mukesh Chhabra dropped hearts on the couple's comment. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's co-star Sikandar Kher wrote, "Happy anniversary you two."

Check out the couple's adorable video here:

Rajkummar Rao married his longtime girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa in November 2021. The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights.

The couple shared many magical pictures from their wedding day.

Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

During Diwali, the couple shared a cute picture of themselves on their Instagram handles to wish their fans a Happy Diwali.

Check out their posts here:

Check out a few more pictures of the couple from their holidays and other occasions:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao's film Monica, O My Darling recently released on Netflix. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, also stars Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles.

The actor will also be seen in Sharan Sharma's Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa was last seen in the 2019 film Badnaam Gali.