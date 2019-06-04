Rajkummar Rao Warns The Film Fraternity Against Con Artists 'Representing' Him

Rajkummar Rao shared this image on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rajkummar Rao released a statement against a team of con artists He warned the film fraternity to be wary of them "Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise," he wrote

Rajkummar Rao is tensed nowadays and the reason being - a team of con artists who claim to "represent him to dupe producers and director." Taking a step against the impersonators, the Stree actor issued a statement on social media on Tuesday and warned the film fraternity to be wary of the crooks. Releasing the statement, Rajkummar Rao tweeted: "It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors."

Further in his statement, Rajkummar Rao said that he is only represented by talent agency KWAN. "I would like to set the record straight, the talent agency KWAN represents me and no independent entities. Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do a thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware," he wrote.

Here's the tweet:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Kangana Ranaut in lead role, is set to hit theatres on July 26 this year. He will also share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for Dinesh Vijan's film Rooh-Afza. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Rooh-Afza will be directed by debutant Hardik Mehta.

Marking Rajkummar Rao's third collaboration with Vijan after Stree and Made in China, the film will release on March 20 next year.