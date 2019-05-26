Aditi Rao Hydari And Rajkummar Rao's Fan Moment With Kapil Dev Is Something You Don't Want To Miss

Aditi Rao Hydari shared the photo on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari's dream came true as the actress, who was accompanied by other prominent Bollywood faces such as Rajkummar Rao, his girlfriend Patralekha and Diana Penty, met legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev at the Lords Stadium on Saturday. Kapil Dev, who is widely known as 'Haryana hurricane', reached Lords ahead of the World Cup, a place where he created history by defeating West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. The stars caught up with former Indian cricket team captain outside the stadium and shared their "fan girls and boy" moment on social media. Sharing a photo, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Fan girls and boy with the legend Kapil Dev who created history in 1983 at this historic Place."

Ranveer Singh, who will play the role of Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83, was among the first ones to react to the photo. "Love it !!!!!!," Ranveer wrote in the comments section. '83 will showcase the story of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Previously, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a selfie with Rajkummar Rao, Diana Penty and Patralekha outside the Lords stadium and captioned it: "Right before World Cup fever takes over.... at the home of cricket to support our boys in blue... Go India." Diana shared the similar photo on her Instagram.

Sharing a separate picture with Diana Penty outside the stadium, Aditi wrote: "Happy monkeys at lords for the first time!"

The World Cup will start on May 30 and India will play their first match against South Africa on June 5.