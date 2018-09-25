Rajkummar Rao Nails The Sui Dhaaga Challenge, Nominates Stree Co-Star Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao taking up the Sui Dhaaga Challenge (Courtesy RajkummarRao)

Highlights Rajkummar can be seen effortlessly threading the needle within seconds SRK, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt have also taken up the challenge Sui Dhaaga hits the screen next Friday

Rajkummar Rao has joined the group of celebrities, who have tried their luck with the Sui Dhaaga Challenge and guess what, he nailed it. In a recent video shared by Rajkummar, he can be seen taking up the Sui Dhaaga Challenge after being nominated by his Fanney Khan co-star Anil Kapoor. The 34-year-old actress can be seen effortlessly threading the needle within few seconds. Rajkummar Rao, who is basking in the success of his film Stree, said: "Perks of being a tailor in Stree." At the end of the video, Rajkummar also nominated his Stree co-star Shraddha Kapoor to take up the challenge.

As a part of their promotional activities, Sui Dhaaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma had nominated their colleagues to take up the challenge last week wherein they had to share videos of themselves threading a needle on social media. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others had tried their luck with the sui and dhaaga. These celebrities had further nominated their colleagues to take up the challenge.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently promoting Suji Dhaaga, which hits the theatres this Friday. Set in a small town Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, Sui Dhaaga showcases the journey of a tailor Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and his embroiderer wife Mamta (Anushka Sharma), who wish to start their own clothing business.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Varun Dhawan had revealed why the film is "very special" for him and Anushka. "This film is very special for me and Anushka. I don't think I can describe the feeling in words. It's a sense of pride and a sense of what you feel to be an Indian. What it feels to be an Indian, we are never able to tell that to people. Patriotism doesn't always need to be said, it needs to be felt," Varun told PTI.

Sui Dhaaga has been directed by Sharat Katariya, who had earlier directed Dum Laga Ke Haisha.