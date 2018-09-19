Ranbir Kapoor And Karan Johar Accept Sui Dhaaga Challenge, Nominate Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: Twitter )

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor and KJo were nominated by Alia Bhatt They nominated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Ranbir successfully threads the needle in the Sui Dhaaga Challenge

After Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor became the latest addition to the list of celebs to accept the Sui Dhaaga Challenge. Karan and Ranbir, who were nominated by Alia Bhatt, seemed all excited about the Sui Dhaaga Challenge. KJo shared a video of himself and Ranbir, in which the duo can be seen threading a needle. The video begins with the duo greeting Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, saying Namaskar Anushka aur Varun ji." Ranbir even quoted a dialogue from the movie and said: "Sab badhiya hai." Ranbir successfully threads the needle in the Sui Dhaaga Challenge. They then nominated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The 46-year-old filmmaker tweeted: "Thanks for nominating us Alia Bhatt! We accept the Sui Dhaaga Challenge and further nominate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! Best of luck."

Check out the video here:

On Wednesday, Alia accepted the challenge and shared a video on social media, in which she could be seen competing with her Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Alia then nominated Karan Johar and her Brahmastra co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and wrote: "Here goes the Sui Dhaaga Challenge! Too much fun. I shall further nominate my dear Karan Johar and I shall give him an additional challenge of making Ranbir do it too, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma all the best for the film guys can't wait to see it," wrote Alia."

Varun Dhawan, who plays the role of a tailor named Mauji and Anushka Sharma, who plays the role of his embroiderer wife, started the Sui Dhaaga Challenge on Tuesday, as a part of which the actors are nominating their colleagues to share videos of themselves threading a needle on social media.

Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga is set against the backdrop of a small town named Chanderi. Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.