In Sui Dhaaga Challenge, A Thread-Off Between Alia Bhatt And Aditya Roy Kapur

Actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, who will soon feature together in upcoming film Kalank, joined other celebrities in the Sui Dhaaga Challenge. As a part of their promotional activities, Sui Dhaaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are nominating colleagues to take up the challenge and share videos of themselves threading a needle on social media. In the video shared by Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, the actress can be seen competing with her Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, who appeared to be struggling through the course of the challenge. Varun Dhawan joined them as the moderator of the challenge. Alia successfully threads the needle in the Sui Dhaaga Challenge.

The 25-year-old actress nominated close friend Karan Johar and gave him an additional task of convincing Ranbir Kapoor to take up the challenge while Aditya nominated Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit. "Here goes the Sui Dhaaga challenge! Too much fun. I shall further nominate my dear Karan Johar and I shall give him an additional challenge of making Ranbir do it too, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma all the best for the film guys can't wait to see it," wrote Alia.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan started this social media challenge on Monday. Akshay Kumar, who had taken up the Sui Dhaaga Challenge after being nominated by Varun Dhawan, shared a video of himself threading a needle and nominated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. "Jiska kaam uski ko saje aur kare toh danda baje. Mauji bhai (the name of Varun Dhawan's character in Sui Dhaaga). Here's my attempt at the Sui Dhaaga Challenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate Sachin Tendulkar," the actor wrote.

Anushka Sharma shared a video of herself threading a needle on social media and nominated her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Shah Rukh Khan. "Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! Ready to thread the needle for the Sui Dhaaga Challenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media and nominate your friends," Anushka wrote.

Set in a small town Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, Sui Dhaaga showcases the journey of a tailor Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and his embroiderer wife Mamta, who wish to start their own clothing business.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga hits the screen next Friday.